Colts extend lead to 21-13 after Najee Harris fumble

The Steelers forced a quick three-and-out to start the second half of Sunday’s game in Indianapolis, but the change of possession was a short one for Pittsburgh.

Running back Najee Harris fumbled on the first play of the ensuing Steelers drive and Colts safety Julian Blackmon recovered on the Steelers’ 18-yard-line. Gardner Minshew hit tight end Mo Alie-Cox for a touchdown one play later and the Colts are now up 21-13.

Harris was initially ruled down before fumbling, but the Colts challenged the ruling and replays showed that linebacker E.J. Speed jarred the ball loose before Harris was down.

The Colts have now scored 21 straight points and the Steelers offense will have to get back on track to swing the momentum back their way.