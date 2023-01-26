 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts, Jim Irsay congratulate Frank Reich for landing on his feet

  
Published January 26, 2023 12:07 PM
nbc_fnia_floriobieniemy_230121
January 21, 2023 03:49 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on Eric Bieniemy, who has been in head coach discussions for years, and explains why Indianapolis could be his opportunity to reach the next level.

Former Colts coach Frank Reich, fired after nine games in 2022, has landed on his feet in Carolina. The Colts are happy about that.

The team’s twitter account has congratulated Reich . Owner Jim Irsay did, too .

And it’s not just false praise. The Colts and Irsay have reason to be happy. With Reich getting another head-coaching job, the buyout for Reich dropped dramatically if not evaporated completely.

Irsay has saved millions, the same way Panthers owner David Tepper saved millions when Matt Rhule became the head coach at Nebraska.

The Colts and Irsay might not be as happy if, for example, Reich beats the Colts when they play in 2023. Or if the Panthers thrive under Reich, and the Colts struggle under, for example, Jeff Saturday.

In fact, it’s fair to wonder whether Reich getting hired so quickly could prompt Irsay to shy away from giving Saturday a chance to continue his on-the-job training. It won’t look very good for Irsay if Reich’s Panthers win the division -- and if the Colts go 3-14 -- next year.

So maybe Reich getting hired not only will save Irsay plenty of money but also prompt him to not entrust the permanent gig to someone whose best qualification comes from the fact that he got an eight-game interim audition with no qualifications.