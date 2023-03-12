Colts re-sign Tyquan Lewis

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts re-sign Tyquan Lewis

  
Published March 12, 2023 10:29 AM
nbc_pft_indsteichenhc_230215
February 15, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Colts naming Eagles OC Shane Steichen as the franchise's next head coach, and are impressed that Chris Ballard was able to convince Jim Irsay to move away from Jeff Saturday.

The Colts have agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.1 million deal with defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports. Lewis gets $500,000 guaranteed.

Lewis was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

He is working his way back from a ruptured his left patellar tendon in an Oct. 30 game against the Commanders.

Lewis ruptured his right patellar tendon on Halloween in 2021.

Lewis had 14 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble last season.

The Colts made him a second-round pick in 2018, and he 70 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, an interception, a forced fumble and seven pass breakups.