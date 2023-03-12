Colts re-sign Tyquan Lewis

nbc_pft_indsteichenhc_230215
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Colts naming Eagles OC Shane Steichen as the franchise's next head coach, and are impressed that Chris Ballard was able to convince Jim Irsay to move away from Jeff Saturday.
The Colts have agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.1 million deal with defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports. Lewis gets $500,000 guaranteed.
Lewis was scheduled to become a free agent next week.
He is working his way back from a ruptured his left patellar tendon in an Oct. 30 game against the Commanders.
Lewis ruptured his right patellar tendon on Halloween in 2021.
Lewis had 14 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble last season.
The Colts made him a second-round pick in 2018, and he 70 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, an interception, a forced fumble and seven pass breakups.