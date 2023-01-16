 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts request interview with DeMeco Ryans

  
Published January 16, 2023 07:09 AM
nbc_pft_49ersseahwksrecap_230116
January 16, 2023 09:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through all the different ways the 49ers dominated in their 41-23 win over the Seahawks on wild card weekend.

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is a popular man in this year’s head coaching searches.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Colts have requested an interview with Ryans for their vacancy. There was also word on Monday that the Colts requested an interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Ryans is coming off a 41-23 win over the Seahawks in the Wild Card round and his defense gave up just six points after halftime in that victory. The 49ers had the league’s top defense during the regular season.

Schefter reports Ryans is expected to speak with the Broncos on Thursday with interviews with the Colts, Texans, and Cardinals to follow before the 49ers host the Cowboys or Buccaneers on Sunday.