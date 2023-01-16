Colts request to interview Wink Martindale for head coach

As it turns out, the Colts would like to speak with both of the Giants coordinators for their head coaching vacancy.

After word emerged on Monday that Indianapolis has requested an interview with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, multiple reports indicate the Colts have also requested an interview with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Martindale, 59, is in his first season with the Giants after 10 years with the Ravens, the last four as defensive coordinator. New York finished No. 17 in yards allowed and No. 25 in points allowed this season.

Martindale has coordinated three defenses that finished in the top five in points allowed.

He also spent time with the Broncos and Raiders before starting his tenure with Baltimore in 2012.

This is the first known request Martindale has received in the 2023 coaching cycle.