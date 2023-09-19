Colts sign Arlington Hambright to active roster, Trey Sermon to practice squad

The Colts have announced a few roster moves on Tuesday.

Indianapolis has signed guard Arlington Hambright to the team’s 53-man roster from the practice squad. He’s bounced between the Colts’ practice squad and active roster over the last couple of seasons. A Bears seventh-round pick in 2020, Hambright has also spent time with the Patriots.

As a corresponding move, Indianapolis has waived offensive tackle Ryan Hayes. He joined the Colts as a waiver claim after he’d been let go by the Dolphins at the start of the regular season. He was a Miami seventh-round pick in this year’s draft.

Indianapolis has also signed running back Trey Sermon to its practice squad. He was recently released from Philadelphia’s injured reserve with a settlement. A 49ers third-round pick in 2021, Sermon has played 11 career games. He’s recorded 186 yards on 43 carries with a touchdown. He’s also caught three passes for 26 yards.

With Jonathan Taylor still on the physically unable to perform list, the Colts can use more depth at running back.