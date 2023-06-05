 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts sign Breshad Perriman, cut Tyler Adams

  
Published June 5, 2023 07:40 AM
UiXLZ9sxqnvY
May 23, 2023 09:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they believe the Andrew Luck situation could’ve been an attempt to try to gain more draft leverage.

The Colts have made a change at wide receiver.

Breshad Perriman has signed with Indianapolis and Tyler Adams has been waived, the team announced today.

The 29-year-old Perriman was a 2015 first-round pick of the Ravens who has also spent time with Washington, the Browns, the Buccaneers, the Jets, the Lions and the Bears. Last year he managed just nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay. In his best season, in 2019, he caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns. The Colts would love to see him return to that level of production.

Adams signed with the Colts last month as an undrafted free agent. He showed flashes of talent in a college career that saw him playing at the lower FCS level of Division I, first with Harvard and then at Butler.