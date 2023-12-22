Colts sign CB Chris Lammons to 53-player roster

The Colts signed cornerback Chris Lammons to the 53-player roster from the practice squad Friday, the team announced.

He has played two games this season, seeing action on 39 special teams snaps, and has two tackles.

The team originally signed Lammons on July 27. After he served a three-game suspension to open the season, the Colts cut him and brought him back to the practice squad.

He has spent time on both the active roster and the practice squad this season.

Lammons has played 44 career games in his time with the Colts (2023), Chiefs (2019-22), Dolphins (2018-19), Saints (2018) and Falcons (2018). He has compiled 18 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 10 special teams stops.