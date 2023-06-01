Colts sign Genard Avery, waive Darius Hagans

The Colts have added a veteran linebacker.

Indianapolis announced on Thursday that the club has signed Genard Avery.

Avery spent last season with the Buccaneers, appearing in nine games. He finished with a sack, one tackle for loss, and five QB hits in 72 defensive snaps and 164 special teams snaps.

Avery was a fifth-round pick by the Browns in 2018. He recorded 4.5 sacks as a rookie but fell out of favor under Cleveland’s next coaching staff and was traded to the Eagles midway through the 2019 season.

He played with Philadelphia through 2021, recording 3.0 sacks in 35 games with the Eagles. While he signed with the Steelers as a free agent in March 2022, he was released in August.

As a corresponding roster move, the Colts waived running back Darius Hagans. He had signed with the club as an undrafted free agent last month.