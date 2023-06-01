 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Colts sign Genard Avery, waive Darius Hagans

  
Published June 1, 2023 05:30 AM

The Colts have added a veteran linebacker.

Indianapolis announced on Thursday that the club has signed Genard Avery.

Avery spent last season with the Buccaneers, appearing in nine games. He finished with a sack, one tackle for loss, and five QB hits in 72 defensive snaps and 164 special teams snaps.

Avery was a fifth-round pick by the Browns in 2018. He recorded 4.5 sacks as a rookie but fell out of favor under Cleveland’s next coaching staff and was traded to the Eagles midway through the 2019 season.

He played with Philadelphia through 2021, recording 3.0 sacks in 35 games with the Eagles. While he signed with the Steelers as a free agent in March 2022, he was released in August.

As a corresponding roster move, the Colts waived running back Darius Hagans. He had signed with the club as an undrafted free agent last month.