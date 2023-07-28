 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Practice
Richmond Truck Series starting lineup
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_streelmanint_230728.jpg
Streelman highlights ‘hot start’ to 3M Open
nbc_golf_sales_thisisyourmomentv2_230728.jpg
Streelman, Poston step up at 3M Open
LeBron_and_Bronny.jpg
Bronny health update, Brown’s ‘Black Wall Street’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Practice
Richmond Truck Series starting lineup
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_streelmanint_230728.jpg
Streelman highlights ‘hot start’ to 3M Open
nbc_golf_sales_thisisyourmomentv2_230728.jpg
Streelman, Poston step up at 3M Open
LeBron_and_Bronny.jpg
Bronny health update, Brown’s ‘Black Wall Street’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts sign Isaac Taylor-Stuart, waive Cole Coleman

  
Published July 28, 2023 06:40 PM

The Colts signed free agent cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart, the team announced Friday. They waived cornerback Cole Coleman in a corresponding move.

Taylor-Stuart spent the entire 2022 season on the injured reserve list of the Cowboys. He signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 draft.

He appeared in 32 games with 19 starts at USC and totaled 80 tackles, nine passes defensed and two interceptions.

Coleman signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft.

He appeared in 42 games with 37 starts at Elon and totaled 281 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, nine passes defensed, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. Coleman also registered three kickoff returns for 23 yards.