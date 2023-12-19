Colts sign Tyler Goodson to 53-man roster

The Colts called running back Tyler Goodson up from the practice squad for each of their last three games, but they announced a different transaction involving him on Tuesday.

Goodson could not return to the practice squad again without being exposed to waivers, so the Colts signed him to the 53-man roster instead. Goodson played nine offensive snaps and caught three passes for nine yards over his first two games this season, but saw an uptick in playing time after Zack Moss was injured against the Steelers last Saturday.

Goodson ran 11 times for 69 yards and caught two passes for 10 yards in Indy’s 30-13 win.

Trey Sermon split time with Goodson last week and they could be leading the way against the Falcons this weekend if Moss and Jonathan Taylor are not cleared to return.

The Colts signed defensive end Zach McCloud, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, and wide receiver Juwann Winfree to the practice squad and released guard Lewis Kidd from it. They also announced that cornerback Tony Brown and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie have been suspended for the rest of the regular season.