Colts to hire Cam Turner as quarterbacks coach

Colts head coach Shane Steichen has found his quarterbacks coach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts are set to hire Cam Turner for that job.

Turner, who is the son of former Illinois head coach Ron Turner and nephew of longtime NFL coach Norv Turner, spent the last five seasons with the Cardinals and he was the quarterbacks coach the last two seasons. He was also the co-passing game coordinator in 2022 and he worked for the Panthers for three years before making the move to Arizona.

Now that the Colts have found a quarterbacks coach, they can turn their attention back to finding a quarterback for Turner to coach during the 2023 season.