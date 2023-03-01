Colts to hire Cam Turner as quarterbacks coach

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts to hire Cam Turner as quarterbacks coach

  
Published March 1, 2023 03:18 AM
nbc_dps_dponcarsonwentz_230228
February 28, 2023 02:15 PM
Dan Patrick discusses Carson Wentz's unknown future in the NFL after his release from the Washington Commanders.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen has found his quarterbacks coach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts are set to hire Cam Turner for that job.

Turner, who is the son of former Illinois head coach Ron Turner and nephew of longtime NFL coach Norv Turner, spent the last five seasons with the Cardinals and he was the quarterbacks coach the last two seasons. He was also the co-passing game coordinator in 2022 and he worked for the Panthers for three years before making the move to Arizona.

Now that the Colts have found a quarterbacks coach, they can turn their attention back to finding a quarterback for Turner to coach during the 2023 season.