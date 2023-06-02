 Skip navigation
Colts to practice with Eagles, Bears this summer

  
Published June 2, 2023 10:11 AM

Colts head coach Shane Steichen won’t have to wait long to check in with his former team.

The Eagles announced that they will host Steichen and the Colts for joint practices ahead of their preseason game this summer. The two teams will close out their preseason schedules on Thursday, August 24.

Steichen was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator before being hired by the Colts as their new head coach earlier this year. Quarterback Gardner Minshew also made the trip from Philadelphia to Indianapolis this offseason.

Both teams will also be holding joint practices in the second week of the preseason. The Eagles’ practices with the Browns have been on the docket for a while and the Colts announced on Friday that they will host the Bears for practices.