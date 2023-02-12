Comcast outage affects “a few thousand” customers in Philadelphia

It’s never good when there’s a cable outage. It’s definitely not good when the outage happens at a time when the local team is playing in the Super Bowl.

But here we are.

Via NBC Philadelphia, “a few thousand ” Comcast customers in the Fishtown and Kensington areas currently are without service as the company tries to fix the situation.

Comcast spokesperson Jen Bilotta told NBC Philadelphia that a severed fiberoptic cable in Kensington from Saturday afternoon triggered the outage.

“We’re working as quickly as possible to restore services after vandalism impacted service to a few thousand customers in Kensington and neighboring parts of Philadelphia this afternoon,” the spokesperson wrote. “Many customers are already back online and we are doing everything possible to restore services to all as quickly as possible.”

Hopefully, folks in Philly who can’t get the game on cable have a way to pull the signal from the sky the old-fashioned way -- with a rabbit-ear antenna.