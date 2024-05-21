 Skip navigation
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

  
Published May 21, 2024 10:22 AM

It was announced last week, and it’ll be here next week.

Our corporate benefactors have announced the impending arrival of the StreamSaver bundle — Peacock, Netflix, and AppleTV+. It will cost only $15 per month for existing Xfinity customers, with no annual contracts.

It launches next week. If you don’t have access to Xfinity, you can combine NOW TV and the StreamSaver bundle for $30 per month.

At a time when plenty of consumers have expressed concerns about the number and cost of streaming services, combining three of the most popular and robust for only $15 per month is a pretty good deal.

Here's where I say that PFT Live is televised every weekday by Peacock, and by pointing out that PFT has an exclusive licensing deal with NBCSports.com that dates back to July 1, 2009.