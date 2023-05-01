 Skip navigation
Commanders agree to terms with 11 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 1, 2023 11:03 AM

The Commanders announced 11 undrafted free agent signings on Monday afternoon.

As previously reported, former Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat is part of the group . The Commanders also added five wide receivers after passing on drafting any of them with their seven picks.

Kazmeir Allen caught 49 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns at UCLA last season and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in 2021 while Zion Bowens caught 35 passes for 494 yards and four touchdowns at Hawaii in 2022. Jalen Sample was limited to four games in his final year at Minnesota State, Mitchell Tinsley had 51 catches after transferring to Penn State last year, and Bryce Tremayne had 38 catches for 490 yards and three touchdowns at Stanford in 2022.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Mason Brooks, Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson, Bowie State defensive end Joshua Pryor, Illinois safety Kendall Smith, Missouri Western cornerback DJ Stirgus, and Saginaw State cornerback Nick Whiteside round out the signings.