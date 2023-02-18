 Skip navigation
Commanders announce Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator

  
Published February 18, 2023 06:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree that Andy Reid is probably ready for Eric Bieniemy to graduate from offensive coordinator in Kansas City to head coach elsewhere in order to use the position to keep his staff motivated.

It’s official: Eric Bieniemy is the new offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders.

After much speculation that Bieniemy could leave Kansas City for Washington, Bieniemy signed his contract this morning and the Commanders announced the move.

Bieniemy also has the title of assistant head coach, he has the ability to truly run an offense while working for a head coach who primarily coaches the defense, and he has a multi-year contract -- all things he didn’t have in Kansas City .

The Chiefs have had an excellent offense in Bieniemy’s five seasons as offensive coordinator, but some questioned how much of the credit he should get while coaching Patrick Mahomes and working for Andy Reid. If he can run a great offense in Washington, he may finally get the head-coaching offer that has eluded him for so long.