Commanders announce hires of Kliff Kingsbury, Joe Whitt Jr.

The Commanders have officially hired their new offensive and defensive coordinators.

After reports on Sunday indicated the deals were done, the team announced that Kliff Kingsbury will be their offensive coordinator and that Joe Whitt Jr. will be their defensive coordinator. The Commanders hired Dan Quinn as their head coach last week.

The move brings Kingsbury back to the NFL after he was fired as the Cardinals head coach in the wake of the 2022 season. He spent the 2023 campaign at USC as an offensive analyst and his ties to quarterback Caleb Williams will likely be a talking point leading up to a draft that has the Commanders set to use the second overall pick.

Whitt joins Quinn in making the move from Dallas to Washington. He was the secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator with the Cowboys.