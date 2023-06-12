 Skip navigation
Commanders’ Cole Turner coming back from hamstring injury that “derailed” rookie year

  
Published June 12, 2023 05:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the Commanders’ offensive potential this season, with Eric Bieniemy calling the shots, Sam Howell at the helm and offensive weapons ready to support him.

A year ago, Commanders tight end Cole Turner appeared poised for a big rookie season, with reports out of offseason workouts saying he looked like a great fit in the offense. Unfortunately for Turner, a hamstring injury nagged him throughout the season, and he caught just two passes all year.

It definitely derailed it ,” Turner said of the injury, via the Washington Times. “We didn’t initially think it was as bad as it was.”

Commanders coach Ron Rivera, however, says that Turner looks great now.

“He’s had a great spring,” Rivera said. “He’s been here almost the entire offseason on a voluntary basis doing the things that he needs to do and develop. One thing is you’ve seen this, he’s got a really good grasp of the offense so far. He’s still learning it, but he’s learning it quickly and doing the things that we need to have him do to be able to help us go forward.”

New Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has plenty of experience getting tight ends involved in his passing game. Turner will get the opportunity to make a big impact in Year 2, if he can stay healthy.