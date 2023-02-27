 Skip navigation
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Commanders cut Bobby McCain

  
Published February 27, 2023 09:02 AM
nbc_pft_ramseywagnerv2_230227
February 27, 2023 10:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make sense of the reports the Rams are likely to release Bobby Wagner and “very likely” to trade Jalen Ramsey and discuss how long it could take for the Rams to be competitive.

Commanders defensive back Bobby McCain is on the way out in Washington.

McCain is being cut, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The move saves the Commanders the $4.42 million they would have paid him this year in salary, roster bonus and workout bonus, none of which was guaranteed.

The 29-year-old McCain spent the last two seasons in Washington and started 16 games each year. He’ll catch on somewhere else, but likely for less money.

McCain hits free agency as soon as his release is official on the NFL transaction wire and does not have to wait for the March 15 start of free agency to shop himself to a new team.