Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Commanders president Jason Wright on a sale of team: “I don’t see why it wouldn’t happen”

  
Published March 29, 2023 07:59 AM
nbc_pft_commandersbids_230329
March 29, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what Dan Synder should look for when deciding between the two reported bids to buy the Commanders -- one from Steve Apostolopoulos and one from a group led by Josh Harris.

Some outside the Commanders organization remain skeptical that owner Daniel Snyder will actually go through with a sale of the team. The person who currently runs the franchise sees no reason to doubt the direction in which the process currently is going.

Via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Commanders president Jason Wright believes that a sale is coming.

I don’t see why it wouldn’t ,” Wright said. “I’m so confused by the skepticism. It is a potential transaction until it’s a transaction, but yeah.”

Wright’s third sentence answers the question raised by his second one. It’s not done until it’s done. With Snyder, there’s reason to wonder whether he’ll truly allow it to be done. And that curiosity will linger until it’s actually done.

Still, that’s the clearest indication yet from someone in the building that it’s happening. As we’ve recently reported, the word being used in the building about a sale is “imminent.” Currently, it’s also feeling more and more inevitable.