Commanders president Jason Wright on a sale of team: “I don’t see why it wouldn’t happen”

Some outside the Commanders organization remain skeptical that owner Daniel Snyder will actually go through with a sale of the team. The person who currently runs the franchise sees no reason to doubt the direction in which the process currently is going.

Via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Commanders president Jason Wright believes that a sale is coming.

“I don’t see why it wouldn’t ,” Wright said. “I’m so confused by the skepticism. It is a potential transaction until it’s a transaction, but yeah.”

Wright’s third sentence answers the question raised by his second one. It’s not done until it’s done. With Snyder, there’s reason to wonder whether he’ll truly allow it to be done. And that curiosity will linger until it’s actually done.

Still, that’s the clearest indication yet from someone in the building that it’s happening. As we’ve recently reported, the word being used in the building about a sale is “imminent.” Currently, it’s also feeling more and more inevitable.