Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Commanders president Jason Wrights sees sale of team as a "substantial boost"

  
Published March 29, 2023 03:46 PM
March 29, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what Dan Synder should look for when deciding between the two reported bids to buy the Commanders -- one from Steve Apostolopoulos and one from a group led by Josh Harris.

Many different opinions abound as to whether the Commanders will indeed be sold. One person with a clear incentive to read the tea leaves properly seems to be all in on the notion that a sale will happen.

Via the Washington Times, team president Jason Wright said this week that a sale would provide a “substantial boost ” to the organization.

“When there’s an ownership change, we’ll be able to absorb the momentum of that,” Wright said, “They know that. I’m not saying anything that Dan and Tanya [Snyder] don’t know.”

It’s still a little jarring for Wright to say it, especially in light of the intense anticipation among fans for the official departure of the Snyders.

But it’s never too early for current key employees to begin the process of sucking up to new ownership. Wright’s comments seem to indicate that he’s far less concerned about staying in the good graces of current ownership and far more concerned about properly welcoming the next group to take control of the team -- whoever it may be.