Commanders, Ravens, Titans seek interviews with Eric Bieniemy for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 29, 2023 01:54 AM
nbc_pft_stevewilksmad_230127
January 27, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King dissect the potential legal action to come as a result of hiring Frank Reich, after Steve Wilks’ lawyer accuses the NFL of “a legitimate race problem.”

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been unable to land a head-coaching job, but he may have options if he wants to take an offensive coordinator job elsewhere.

The Commanders, Ravens and Titans, all of which currently have offensive coordinator vacancies, have all requested interviews with Bieniemy, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Jets also asked to interview Bieniemy before hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy might be willing to take a lateral move to one of those tams because he would have full authority over the offensive game planning and play calling, which he doesn’t have working for Andy Reid.

Bieniemy is also among the many candidates to become the next head coach of the Colts.