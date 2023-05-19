 Skip navigation
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday's Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Commanders re-hire trainer they put on leave amid DEA investigation

  
Published May 19, 2023 12:06 PM
The Washington Commanders have re-hired assistant athletic trainer Doug Quon, a year and a half after they put him on leave amid a DEA investigation of the team’s training staff.

Quon was placed on leave during the 2021 season, but he is now back with the team and worked at the Commanders’ recent rookie minicamp , the Washington Post reports.

The DEA investigation resulted in Ryan Vermillion, Washington’s former head athletic trainer, agreeing to deferred prosecution for illegally obtaining controlled substances and distributing them to players. The Commanders fired him and the NFL suspended him indefinitely.

But Quon was never accused of breaking any laws, and the Commanders have confirmed that he is back with the team.

“Player health and safety is our top priority, and we are pleased to continue to build up our training staff with another seasoned professional with the reinstatement of Doug Quon in the role of assistant athletic trainer,” the Commanders said in a statement. “We are happy to welcome him back.”