Commanders release J.D. McKissic, tender Jeremy Reaves

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders release J.D. McKissic, tender Jeremy Reaves

  
Published March 14, 2023 12:51 PM
nbc_pft_paynecontract_230313
March 13, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Daron Payne's four-year contract with the Commanders, which creates more than $9.4 million in cap space, and question if Washington could be interested in Lamar Jackson.

The Commanders are moving on from one of their running backs.

Washington announced on Tuesday that the club has released J.D. McKissic.

McKissic, who turns 30 in August, had been with Washington since 2020. He appeared in eight games last season rushing for 95 yards while catching 27 passes for 173 yards.

McKissic has accounted for 1,074 yards rushing with four touchdowns along with 220 catches for 1,674 yards with seven touchdowns in 70 career games with 14 starts.

He made his debut with the Seahawks in 2016 and spent the 2019 season with Detroit.

The Commanders also announced they placed the right of first refusal tender on restricted free agent defensive back Jeremy Reaves. Another team can sign Reaves to an offer sheet, but Washington will have the chance to match it.

If he plays on the tender, he’ll make $2.6 million in 2023.

Reaves appeared in 17 games with three starts in 2022. He was a special teams ace for Washington, playing 81 percent of the spans on the unit and was named an All-Pro.