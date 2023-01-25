 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Commanders seek to interview Anthony Lynn for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 25, 2023 12:52 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect every offensive coordinator opening in the NFL, including the situations surrounding the Bucs, Ravens, Chargers, Titans, Jets and Commanders.

Anthony Lynn is the latest candidate for the Commanders’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

The Commanders have requested an interview with Lynn, who is currently the 49ers’ assistant head coach/running backs coach, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Lynn was head coach of the Chargers from 2017 to 2020, going 33-31 in four seasons. He has had two stints as an offensive coordinator, in Detroit in 2021 and in Buffalo in 2016.

The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after a disappointing 2022 season. Other names that have been mentioned as potential Commanders offensive coordinator candidates include Thomas Brown, Eric Studesville, Charles London, Ken Zampese and Pat Shurmur.