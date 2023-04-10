 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Commanders settlement suggests sale is indeed coming, soon

  
Published April 10, 2023 12:49 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore what’s most important for Ron Rivera, as the Commanders go through the process for new ownership, and why he must be very specific with his vision.

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has never been one to shy away from a legal fight. The fact that he has settled a legal fight against the District of Columbia over allegations of unrefunded season-ticket security deposits is, given his litigious nature, a surprise.

Maybe it shouldn’t be. As Snyder moves closer and closer to selling the team, maybe it’s the most obvious objective sign yet that a sale is happening. Maybe soon. Maybe very soon.

The settlement could be nothing more than a clearing of the decks of old legal business, paving the way for the coming news that a deal officially has been struck to sell the team.

The candidates are Josh Harris and Steve Apostolopoulos, with the possibility of Jeff Bezos making a late push to secure the asset. If today’s settlement happened as one of the basic acts of sweeping up on the way out, it’s more likely that the sale is being made to Harris or Apostolopoulos.

Between the two, it seems to be far more likely that Harris will be the next owner of the team.

Of course, it’s never done until it’s done. And with Dan Snyder, many have wondered whether it ever truly will be. Today’s decision to walk away from a fight in court with the District of Columbia seems to be the clearest evidence yet that Snyder is prepared to sail off into the sunset on his superyacht.