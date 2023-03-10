Commanders sign Drew Himmelman

nbc_combine_berryriveraintv_230303
Matthew Berry sits down with Commanders head coach Ron Rivera at the NFL Scouting Combine to discuss the team's open competition at QB, Antonio Gibson's role, what sold him on hiring Eric Bieniemy and more.
The Commanders have added some depth for their offensive line.
Washington announced on Friday that the club has signed Drew Himmelman.
Himmelman entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021 but has yet to play in a regular season game.
After spending time with the Broncos in 2022, he signed with Washington last May but was cut later in the same week.