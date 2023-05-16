 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Commanders sign Jaryd Jones-Smith

  
Published May 16, 2023 05:48 AM

A member of the All-XFL team has signed with the Commanders.

The team announced the signing of tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith on Tuesday. There was no corresponding move needed to clear space on the 90-man roster.

Jones-Smith spent the 2023 XFL season with the St. Louis BattleHawks and he also spent time in the Alliance of American Football during its brief existence in 2019. He has also had stints with the Texans, Dolphins, 49ers, Raiders, and Ravens.

Jones-Smith made three regular season appearances for the Raiders in 2020 and three more for the Ravens in 2021. Most of his snaps in those appearances came on special teams.