Commanders sign Jaryd Jones-Smith

A member of the All-XFL team has signed with the Commanders.

The team announced the signing of tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith on Tuesday. There was no corresponding move needed to clear space on the 90-man roster.

Jones-Smith spent the 2023 XFL season with the St. Louis BattleHawks and he also spent time in the Alliance of American Football during its brief existence in 2019. He has also had stints with the Texans, Dolphins, 49ers, Raiders, and Ravens.

Jones-Smith made three regular season appearances for the Raiders in 2020 and three more for the Ravens in 2021. Most of his snaps in those appearances came on special teams.