Commanders take 17-16 lead after Joshua Dobbs fumble

Turnovers have been a problem for the Commanders offense on Sunday, but they are back in the lead thanks to one by the Cardinals.

Defensive end Montez Sweat stripped Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs of the ball on a sack and Daron Payne recovered inside the Arizona 30-yard-line. Brian Robinson ran four times to move them inside the 10-yard-line and quarterback Sam Howell capped the drive by running for a six-yard score.

The extra point pushed the Commanders to a 17-16 lead in the fourth quarter on a rainy day at FedEx Field.

Howell has thrown an interception and lost a fumble in addition to running and throwing for scores. The Commanders will be hoping for more points than giveaways for the rest of the afternoon.