Commanders to interview Eric Bieniemy for OC on Thursday

  
Published February 15, 2023 05:17 AM
February 15, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree that Andy Reid is probably ready for Eric Bieniemy to graduate from offensive coordinator in Kansas City to head coach elsewhere in order to use the position to keep his staff motivated.

Eric Bieniemy was once again passed over for a head coaching job in this year’s cycle. But he still may be on the move this offseason.

The Commanders will interview Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Bieniemy will be the eighth candidate to speak with head coach Ron Rivera about the job. Former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the position on Tuesday.

Bieniemy has been with the Chiefs since 2013, when Andy Reid was hired as the team’s head coach. He spent 2013-2017 as the club’s running backs coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 — the year Matt Nagy left the position to become the Bears head coach.

Reid has publicly and privately questioned why Bieniemy has not received an opportunity to be a head coach yet.

Bieniemy’s contract is expiring, which is part of why he is able to easily make a lateral move in title.