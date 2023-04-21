Commanders: We are aware of Shaka Toney’s suspension, have cooperated fully with NFL

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders: We are aware of Shaka Toney’s suspension, have cooperated fully with NFL

  
Published April 21, 2023 08:13 AM
nbc_pft_briandaviscommanders_230419
April 19, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the report surrounding Brian Davis’ $7 billion bid for the Commanders and why they suspect something about the funding just doesn’t add up.

Commanders defensive lineman Shaka Toney was one of five players suspended by the NFL for gambling policy violations on Friday.

Toney joined four current or former members of the Lions in receiving supsensions. He was suspended for at least one year along with wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore, both of whom were released by the Lions after news of the suspensions was announced.

The Commanders have not announced any roster move involving Toney, but they did issue a statement.

“We have been made aware of the suspension of Shaka Toney,” the team said in the statement. “We have cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions.”

Toney was a 2021 seventh-round pick and he appeared in 26 games over the last two seasons. He has 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those appearances.