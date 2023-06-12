 Skip navigation
Commanders won’t hold final OTA, will close offseason with meetings and a light workout

  
Published June 12, 2023 07:51 AM
The Commanders were scheduled to wrap up their offseason program with an OTA practice on Tuesday, but they’ve opted for a different course of action.

A team spokesperson told reporters on Monday that head coach Ron Rivera has decided that the final day will feature only meetings and a light workout. Rivera made that call after meeting with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and finding that all three agreed that they’re happy with how things have gone this spring.

The change in plans means that the next Commanders practice will come when they start training camp this summer.

Once that is underway, a lead storyline will be Sam Howell’s bid to be the starting quarterback. Howell has been the No. 1 quarterback throughout the offseason, but Rivera said that there is still a competition with Jacoby Brissett going on.