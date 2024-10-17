Competition Committee likely will discuss uptick in field goals after season

In the ‘70s, a 50-yard field goal was a big deal. Now, it’s basically a chip shot.

And it’s possible that the league will do something to address it.

In response to a question regarding whether the uprights might be narrowed (or some other change made) given the increase in field-goal kicking length and accuracy, NFL executive V.P. of communications Jeff Miller said on a Thursday media conference call that the issue could be considered in the offseason.

“The Competition Committee will look at that and any other rules in the offseason,” Miller said, after pointing out that this season has featured 339 field goals made — with 77 beyond 50 yards. “It’s something that has gotten noticed, but there’s nothing pending from a rules change perspective.”

Miller explained that, during Tuesday’s ownership meeting in Atlanta, executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent said that, even though nothing is pending, the Competition Committee will take a look at the situation in the offseason.

The ease with which kickers are making field goals could prompt teams to be less willing to go for it on fourth down, stalling touchdown drives and otherwise removing exciting moments from games.

Long field goals used to be exciting given the uncertainty that they’d go through. Lately, it feels more like watching an extra point try; a miss is possible, but few sit on the edge of their seats waiting to see if it will go wide or stay true.

The easiest fix is to narrow the uprights. The crossbar also could be raised. Kookier possibilities would include reducing to two points a 50-yard field goal or longer.

Also, and as Al Michaels has suggested, air could be taken out of the kicking balls. (Not the other balls, new Raiders owner. Just the kicking balls.)