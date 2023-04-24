 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Connor McGovern re-signs with Jets

  
Published April 24, 2023 06:33 AM
nbc_pft_rodgersjetsresumetalks_230424
April 24, 2023 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss when the Aaron Rodgers trade is most likely to be completed and outline why it could be reason for concern if the Jets and Packers don’t get the deal done by the end of Round 2.

The Jets still do not officially have their next quarterback. But they at least have someone to snap the ball to him.

New York announced on Monday that the club has re-signed center Connor McGovern.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McGovern has been with the Jets for the last three seasons. He played every offensive snap for New York in 2022 — the only player on the club to do so.

A fifth-round pick of the 2016 draft, McGovern has appeared in 95 games with 84 starts for the Broncos and Jets.

McGovern was No. 81 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents .