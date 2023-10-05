Cooper Kupp has full practice Thursday

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp had a full practice Thursday, a day after returning to limited work. The team designated him to return from injured reserve this week, and he is expected to play Sunday.

He missed the first four games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Kupp initially injured his hamstring during a training camp practice Aug. 1 and then experienced a setback before the start of the season. He has not played a game since Week 10 of 2022 when an ankle injury ended his season.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip) remained a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

Running back Kyren Williams (hip) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (neck) returned to limited work after missing Wednesday’s on-field work. Outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis (knee) and receiver Ben Skowronek (Achilles) were full participants a day after being limited.

The rest of the report remained the same, with offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (hamstring), offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (groin) and defensive end Desjuan Johnson (thumb) remaining out.