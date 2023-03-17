 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cooper Rush stays with the Cowboys

  
Published March 17, 2023 06:11 AM
nbc_pft_zekereleased_230316
March 16, 2023 08:47 AM
While the Cowboys are moving on from Ezekiel Elliott, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re not counting out the possibility of him landing back in Dallas.

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush played well during Dak Prescott’s absence early in the 2022 season. Well enough that some wondered whether he’d get a chance to compete to be a starter elsewhere in 2023.

That hasn’t happened. And so Rush will remain with the Cowboys.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Rush will sign a two-year deal with a maximum value of $6 million. This means, of course, that the base value is lower, and that Rush will have to hit certain incentives to get to the high-end number.

The first year and the signing bonus are reportedly fully guaranteed, which means that Rush could be released after 2023.

He likely won’t be. Rush has proven to be a more-than-capable No. 2 to Prescott. It’s surprising that Rush didn’t get more interest in free agency.