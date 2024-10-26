Cordarrelle Patterson listed as doubtful for Monday night

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said early this week that running back Cordarrelle Patterson had a chance of returning to the lineup this week, but it looks like it will be at least one more week before Patterson is back in action.

Patterson was listed as doubtful to face the Giants on Monday night when the Steelers turned in their final injury report of the week. Patterson was a limited participant in practice all week, but is now set to miss his fourth game with an ankle injury.

Center Zach Frazier (ankle) is one of five Steelers who have been ruled out. Edge rusher Nick Herbig (hamstring), wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring), linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring), and tackle Dylan Cook (foot) are the others.

