nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cordarrelle Patterson listed as doubtful for Monday night

  
Published October 26, 2024 03:19 PM

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said early this week that running back Cordarrelle Patterson had a chance of returning to the lineup this week, but it looks like it will be at least one more week before Patterson is back in action.

Patterson was listed as doubtful to face the Giants on Monday night when the Steelers turned in their final injury report of the week. Patterson was a limited participant in practice all week, but is now set to miss his fourth game with an ankle injury.

Center Zach Frazier (ankle) is one of five Steelers who have been ruled out. Edge rusher Nick Herbig (hamstring), wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring), linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring), and tackle Dylan Cook (foot) are the others.

Our preview of the Monday night matchup and the rest of Week Eight’s games can be found here.