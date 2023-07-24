Corey Davis: Happy Jets kept me

When the offseason started, many people assumed that the Jets would be parting ways with wide receiver Corey Davis before they reported to training camp but that never happened.

Cutting Davis would have opened up $10.5 million in cap space for the Jets, but the team did not make that decision before or after adding Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Mecole Hardman to the receiving corps. While it remains to be seen just how those additions will impact Davis’ role on the team’s offense, Davis said on Sunday that he’s pleased with how things played out over the last few months.

“All of that was out of my control,” Davis said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “It was kind of a long offseason. There was a point where there was uncertainty. Obviously with all the moves going on, it’s hard not to think that. It’s still a business, but I’m happy to be here. Happy they kept me.”

Remaining on the roster means Davis gets to play with Aaron Rodgers and he said the quarterback’s arrival will be “really beneficial for us” this season. Davis was talking about the team as a whole, but it will be a win on all fronts if that also works out for him individually.