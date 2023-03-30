Could a market for Lamar Jackson emerge after the draft?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Could a market for Lamar Jackson emerge after the draft?

  
Published March 30, 2023 07:58 PM
nbc_pft_bakerbaltimore_230330
March 30, 2023 09:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether the Ravens reportedly were looking at Baker Mayfield as a starter or backup for Lamar Jackson.

More than two weeks into free agency, no one has shown any interest in pursuing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is subject to the non-exclusive franchise tag. With four weeks to go until the draft, it’s likely that any potentially interested team(s) will wait.

Beyond the Colts, who are currently the only viable option (and it’s not clear how viable they are), there could be teams that are discreetly evaluating quarterbacks in the draft. If one or more of those teams don’t land the quarterback they covet, the Plan B could be a run at Lamar Jackson.

Any team that is thinking about drafting a quarterback and that doesn’t want its interest to be known prematurely would be wise to shy away from being tied to Jackson, in any way. If that team shows interest in Jackson, it would be flagged as a team eyeballing a quarterback -- which could get that team leapfrogged in round one.

One of the teams that could be secretly looking at quarterbacks is the Ravens. Five years ago, no one knew they were thinking about drafting Lamar Jackson until they did. Sitting at No. 22, maybe they’re thinking about picking Lamar’s replacement. And if they get a quarterback in round one, they could suddenly become motivated to trade Jackson.

At this point, it makes no sense for any team to be candid about their plans. For teams that may be secretly thinking about drafting a quarterback, it makes no sense to consider trying to acquire Jackson until after the draft comes and goes and they don’t get the guy they want.

So, basically, don’t expect much to happen over the next four weeks.