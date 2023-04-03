 Skip navigation
Could the Titans move to No. 3 in the draft?

  
Published April 3, 2023 04:56 PM
April 3, 2023 08:44 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Anthony Richardson’s Pro Day and examine why a coach who can harness his potential will hit big with this 2023 NFL Draft prospect.

Last year, the Titans made a round-one trade that prompted coach Mike Vrabel to show visible agitation . This year, there could be a round-one move that makes him much happier.

Drat expert Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com recently suggested on his podcast that the Titans could spring from No. 11 to No. 3.

“Can I give you the team that I have been told to keep an eye on that’s exploring this and looking into this?” Jeremiah said, via Buck Reising of AtoZSports.com. “Again, this is just people around the league who said, ‘Do not sleep on Numero 11 .’ The Tennessee Titans. The two teams to keep an eye on with the trade-ups were the Raiders and the Titans.”

It’s unclear whether the Titans would be targeting what like would be the third quarterback off the board. But the purpose of the move to No. 3 would be to leapfrog AFC South rival Indianapolis.

We’ve suggested that someone not in the top 10 could be exploring a move to No. 3, in order to land Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Last year, the Titans used a third-round pick on quarterback Malik Willis. But Vrabel benched Willis late in the season for Josh Dobbs, after starter Ryan Tannehill was injured.

Tannehill, a top-10 draft pick of the Dolphins in 2012 who was traded to Tennessee in 2019, is in the last year of his current contract. If the Titans pick Richardson, he could sit for a year behind Tannehill, like Patrick Mahomes did in 2017.