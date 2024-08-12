 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Courtland Sutton: The moment wasn’t too big for Bo Nix

  
Published August 12, 2024 08:04 AM

Bo Nix hasn’t been named the Broncos starting quarterback, but he made a pretty good argument for the job on Sunday.

The first-round pick was 15-of-21 for 125 yards and a touchdown in Denver’s preseason opener. One of those completions was a 22-yard strike that he delivered to veteran wideout Courtland Sutton while on the move and the Broncos scored 20 points during Nix’s five possessions of work.

“I think he handled it very well,” Sutton said, via the team’s website. "[He] had a lot of poise, a lot of control. The moment wasn’t too big for him. The moments are only going to get bigger. The preseason games don’t count, but come Week One, whoever they decide to put out there as our starter, they’re going to have to handle that situation the best they possibly can.”

Jarrett Stidham started the game for the Broncos and the team will continue the competition for at least another week, so Nix isn’t on a clear path to the starting job at this point. His comfort level on Sunday is a mark in his favor, though, and another good outing against the Packers could help swing things his way.