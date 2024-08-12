Courtland Sutton: The moment wasn’t too big for Bo Nix

Bo Nix hasn’t been named the Broncos starting quarterback, but he made a pretty good argument for the job on Sunday.

The first-round pick was 15-of-21 for 125 yards and a touchdown in Denver’s preseason opener. One of those completions was a 22-yard strike that he delivered to veteran wideout Courtland Sutton while on the move and the Broncos scored 20 points during Nix’s five possessions of work.

“I think he handled it very well,” Sutton said, via the team’s website. "[He] had a lot of poise, a lot of control. The moment wasn’t too big for him. The moments are only going to get bigger. The preseason games don’t count, but come Week One, whoever they decide to put out there as our starter, they’re going to have to handle that situation the best they possibly can.”

Jarrett Stidham started the game for the Broncos and the team will continue the competition for at least another week, so Nix isn’t on a clear path to the starting job at this point. His comfort level on Sunday is a mark in his favor, though, and another good outing against the Packers could help swing things his way.