Cowboys add KaVontae Turpin to the practice report and list him as questionable
Published January 6, 2023 11:37 AM
Sam Howell is set to get the start for the Commanders against the Cowboys, which means Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both going with Dallas to cover the spread against Washington.
The Cowboys added returner KaVontae Turpin to the practice report Friday with an illness. They list him as questionable to play Sunday against the Commanders.
Dallas has ruled out center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck).
Biadasz did not practice all week.
Connor McGovern is expected to start at center this week.
Vander Esch returned to limited practices this week as he works his way back. He has not played since Week 15.
Running back Tony Pollard (thigh) exited the injury report this week and will return to game action.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and cornerback Kelvin Jospeh (tooth) also will play.