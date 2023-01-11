 Skip navigation
Cowboys designate Johnathan Hankins to return to practice

  
Published January 11, 2023 02:14 PM
January 11, 2023 02:35 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms discuss how Dak Prescott can lead the Dallas Cowboys in their Wild Card game vs. the Buccaneers and whether Tom Brady is finally approaching the end of his career.

The Cowboys designated nose tackle Johnathan Hankins to return to practice.

Hankins strained his right pectoral in a Dec. 11 game against the Texans and went on injured reserve soon after, forcing him to miss the final four regular-season games.

I feel good . I feel like I could’ve been back sooner but, with the [IR] rules, I had to be out four weeks,” Hankins said Wednesday, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “But I’m not mad about it. It gave me more time to get my body right and ready for the playoffs.

“The time is now.”

The Cowboys waived offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley earlier this week, clearing a roster spot for Hankins. He is expected to play Monday night.

Hankins arrived in Dallas from the Raiders in an October trade.

He made 10 tackles in five games with the Cowboys.