Cowboys designate Peyton Hendershot to return from injured reserve

The Cowboys designated tight end Peyton Hendershot to return from injured reserve, the team announced. Hendershot was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The Cowboys placed him on injured reserve Oct. 12 with an ankle injury.

He has one catch for 3 yards in three games, playing 96 offensive snaps and 28 on special teams.

The Cowboys had six other players on their practice report, and all were full participants in the walkthrough. That includes receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin, who missed Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.

The team also announced it placed center Billy Price on the practice squad injury list.