Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cowboys designate Simi Fehoko, Devin Harper for return

  
Published January 19, 2023 08:50 AM
nbc_pft_boys9ers_230119
January 19, 2023 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the long-standing history between the Cowboys and 49ers and assess if San Francisco having an extra two days of preparation on Dallas actually is an advantage.

The Cowboys are getting a couple of players back at practice on Thursday after long layoffs.

The team announced that they have designated wide receiver Simi Fehoko and linebacker Devin Harper to return from injured reserve. Both players will be eligible to return to the active roster at any point and they can practice for 21 days before reaching a deadline for activation.

Fehoko had three catches for 24 yards in the first five games of the season before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Harper was a sixth-round pick this year who played special teams in three games and went on injured reserve after hurting his Achilles.

The Cowboys have also designated offensive lineman Matt Farniok for return.