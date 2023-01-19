Cowboys designate Simi Fehoko, Devin Harper for return

The Cowboys are getting a couple of players back at practice on Thursday after long layoffs.

The team announced that they have designated wide receiver Simi Fehoko and linebacker Devin Harper to return from injured reserve. Both players will be eligible to return to the active roster at any point and they can practice for 21 days before reaching a deadline for activation.

Fehoko had three catches for 24 yards in the first five games of the season before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Harper was a sixth-round pick this year who played special teams in three games and went on injured reserve after hurting his Achilles.

The Cowboys have also designated offensive lineman Matt Farniok for return.