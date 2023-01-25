 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cowboys move on from George Edwards, Skip Peete

  
Published January 25, 2023 02:35 PM
After the Cowboys shot themselves in the foot against the 49ers, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what moves Dallas needs to make to connect all the pieces next year.

As noted last night, all but four of the Cowboys’ coaches have contracts that expired following the 2022 season. Two of those coaches will not be back.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, senior defensive assistant George Edwards (pictured) and running backs coach Skip Peete will not return. Both have completed their three-year contracts.

Edwards arrived in 2020, with head coach Mike McCarthy. Edwards has worked as defensive coordinator with three different teams.

Peete also arrived in 2020. It was his second stint with the Cowboys. He also has worked as running backs coach for the Bears and Rams.