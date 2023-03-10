 Skip navigation
Cowboys not one of 12 teams at Odell Beckham’s workout

  
Published March 10, 2023 01:11 PM
March 10, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss how important Odell Beckham Jr.'s workout is at this point, after refusing to work out during the season when he was trying to land with a team.

Twelve teams attended Odell Beckham Jr.'s private workout in Arizona on Friday, and the Cowboys weren’t one of them.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens were represented at the workout. He later added that the Jets also were present.

The free agent receiver missed all of last season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022. He underwent surgery Feb. 22.

Beckham visited the Cowboys, Giants and Bills in December but declined to work out, and no one signed him.

He remains eligible to sign with any team at any time, having become a free agent in March 2022.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week his team remains interested in Beckham.