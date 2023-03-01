 Skip navigation
Cowboys open to negotiations on extensions for CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs

  
Published March 1, 2023 05:16 AM
nbc_bfa_cjstroud_230221
February 21, 2023 04:08 PM
Eric Edholm joins Brother from Another to discuss the report that the Cowboys are interested in CJ Stroud and wonders whether Dallas could really consider replacing Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys have 20 players scheduled for free agency, but perhaps more important for the team this offseason is getting receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs signed to long-term deals.

The team’s top-two picks in the 2020 draft now are eligible for extensions.

“You always look at something like that,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Looking for the right opportunities, the right situation. Obviously, they’re in our plans long term. Always look.”

Lamb is eligible for a fifth-year option that would pay him a guaranteed salary of $19.7 million for 2024. The Cowboys surely will exercise it if they don’t reach agreement on a new deal before the option deadline May 1.

Diggs heads into the final year of his rookie deal due to make $4.843 million.

Both players made the Pro Bowl last season. Lamb set career-highs in catches (107), yards (1,359) and touchdowns (nine) after taking over the No. 1 receiver role. Diggs had three interceptions and 14 pass breakups in 2022.

“Used to be people would be ready to go ahead and do something,” Jones said about making a deal earlier than later. “It seems like representatives, players are more patient to wait their turn. They feel like they probably got a little more leverage, those type of things.”