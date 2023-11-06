Cowboys pull to within 28-23 on Jalen Tolbert’s first career TD

The Cowboys couldn’t get into the end zone with 8:36 left in the game when rookie Luke Schoonmaker’s touchdown was overruled by replay. His knee came down just before the ball crossed the plane of the end zone.

So, instead of a fourth down touchdown, the Eagles had the ball inside their own 1.

Dallas held them on a three-and-out and got the ball back at their own 48. Five plays later, the Cowboys were in the end zone to pull within 28-23 with 6:23 left.

Jalen Tolbert scored his first career touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Dak Prescott.

Prescott, though, had his 2-point conversion run overturned by replay. His foot landed out of bounds before he scored.

Prescott is 23-of-34 for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cowboys held the Eagles to another three-and-out and now have the ball back.